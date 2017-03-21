A House committee heard arguments on both sides of the issue Tuesday, March 21, and it is expected to be included in a public safety finance bill to be unveiled in coming days. If it passes the House, as likely, the prison provision will be subject to negotiations as a budget is written during the next two months.

The Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton has been closed since 2010, after state and federal prisoners were removed. CoreCivic, formerly known as Correctional Corporation of America, is licensed for 1,640 beds at the prison.

The legislation would put the state in charge of running the prison.

Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy said about 300 inmates remain in county jails, with state prisons full. That is down from about 500 prisoners.

Swift County Commissioner Gary Hendrickx told House Public Safety Committee that his community is ready to accept the overflow of state prisoners.

Appleton Mayor Chad Syltie said the prison has been a source of "jobs, controversy and opportunity."

The debate is much like a year ago, when Republican supporters got the bill through the House, but it failed in the then-Democratic-controlled Senate. Chances for the measure to pass the Legislature this year increased when the Senate turned Republican.

However, Democrat Dayton continues his strong opposition, although he has stopped short in public of saying he would veto a bill to put prisoners in the Appleton prison.

"The commissioner of corrections has said it is not needed for prison capacity at this time, and the price tag is unaffordable," Dayton press secretary Sam Fettig said.

State union members say Dayton promised them not to allow use of the prison.

"Gov. Dayton has pledged to veto a bill to lease it," Sgt. Rick Neyssen, a St. Cloud prison officer, told the committee.

Roy, meanwhile, liked a change in the bill, although he stopped far short of endorsing the plan.

Rep. Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, offered an amendment, which the committee accepted, to require the state to only go wth Appleton if the Corrections Department otherwise would be forced to build new state prison facilities or expand existing ones.

If the state expands its use of county jails to house state prisoners, it would not be forced to use the Appleton facility.

The Miller bill would allow the state to lease from CoreCivic or buy the facility outright.

"This allows the Department of Corrections to plan appropriately," Miller said of his bill.

A similar Senate bill, by Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia, has not received a committee hearing. However, if Miller's provision is part of a finance bill that makes it to negotiators in a House-Senate conference committee, it could end up in the final bill legislators send to Dayton.

Some private prison opponents say there are not enough votes in the Senate to pass the Lang bill, but the senator says he has not counted votes.

Miller said that up to 300 union jobs would be created if the Appleton prison is reopened.

However, Neyssen and other opponents testified that once a prison is open, CoreCivic would want to take control from the state.

"Beware of the bait and switch," Neyssen said. "Once the lease runs out, CoreCivic will raise the price significantly or will be there to step in the run the prison."

Roy said his department sees fewer prisoners, thanks to new guidelines that reduce drug sentences.

But, Miller said, the state needs more prison beds.

"There is one simple truth: The state does not have enough beds to address current or future needs and there is an asset available in Appleton," Miller said.