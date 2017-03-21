COUNTY: Beltrami Commissioners get legislative report

District 5 and 2 Sens. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids and Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids along with District 5A Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, gave input to the commissioners regarding items including the veterans home topic and transportation legislation.

The former is an issue that has been lobbied on for 10 years by both Beltrami County officials and regional legislators with the goal of securing state support for a veterans home in Bemidji. The effort is based on the need to serve a northwest Minnesota veterans population of just under 30,000.

Beltrami County isn’t alone in the process, either. In the past few years, northwest advocates have partnered with leaders in Montevideo, who are also working to bring a veterans home in their community. As a result, the two regions are partnering for a pair of veteran home projects which would utilize federal funds.

In the past year, local leaders made a push to get the proposed project included in the bonding bill, yet it wasn’t included in the version that eventually failed at the end of the 2016 session. On Tuesday, both Eichorn and Utke said the 2016 bonding bill that was in the Senate has been brought back for another chance to pass, but the veterans home was still not included.

“What the Senate is doing is moving through the version of last year’s bill which did not include the veterans home,” Eichorn said. “There is a bill out there that’s for capital investments that would fund the veterans home, but that would end up included in next year’s bonding package.”

In the Legislature’s other chamber, though, Bliss said the project may still be included in the 2016 bill.

“I’ve been lobbying really hard and I’ve gotten assurances from the leaders that it will be included,” Bliss said.

If included and passed through the House of Representatives, the bill would then go to conference committee where it would have the opportunity to pass.

On the subject of transportation, Eichorn said the Senate side of the Legislature just recently came out with its own package. That proposal would generate $1.3 billion in additional transportation money over the next two years, with the funds coming from sales tax revenue on auto parts, car rentals and leases.

More specifically, Eichorn highlighted a bill he supports that directs more funds for smaller cities, especially those with populations under 5,000 and to a lesser degree cities of just over 5,000.

Shoreland management

Another report heard by commissioners Tuesday was presented by Beltrami County Environmental Services Director Brent Rud on the subject of shoreland management policy.

Currently, Rud said the county department is in the process of revising its shoreland management ordinance, which has been done four times since the policy was adopted in 1992. The most recent revision that’s in the works, Rud said, most recently received input from the county’s Planning Commission and a group of citizen volunteers at a meeting on the matter.

Rud said potential changes in the ordinance range from reforming the layout for easier navigation to more standards for commercial activities.

Moving forward, Rud said the department has to complete a final draft of the ordinance, consult with the county attorney’s office on the policy, provide education to the residents and the board and then schedule a public hearing to begin the adoption process.