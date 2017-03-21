Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Car theft suspect who shut down I-94 traffic was high, court documents say

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 4:16 p.m.
    1 / 4
    2 / 4
    Brett Huber3 / 4
    A man later identified as Brett Huber stands on top of a truck on Interstate 94 east of Osakis, Minn., on Saturday, March 18. He was later arrested. Special to Forum News Service4 / 4

    ALEXANDRIA, Minn.—The man who brought traffic on Interstate 94 to a standstill Saturday was high on drugs when he fled the Douglas County emergency room before stealing two cars, according to court documents.

    According to a criminal complaint, Alexandria police officers responded to a Dairy Queen location on Saturday, March 18, after getting a call about a suspicious man, later identified as Brett Huber, 25, acting as if he were on drugs. When officers arrived, Huber had left the restaurant and was running north. A woman entered the restaurant shortly after, saying Huber had run from the Douglas County emergency room because they were trying to get him to go to detox.

    About the same time, the Alexandria police received a report of a 2009 Chevrolet HHR stolen from NAPA Auto Parts in Alexandria. NAPA had received a call of a company vehicle driving recklessly. Once police realized all of the auto parts store's employees were accounted for, they reported the vehicle as stolen.

    As these events unfolded, the Douglas County Hospital called dispatch stating a man, who matched Huber's description, had taken the drug ecstasy had fled from the emergency room.

    Police say Huber crashed the stolen NAPA vehicle in Osakis and eventually stole a van from a residence after unsuccessfully trying to swipe another car.

    MORE TRENDING STORIES:

    After crashing into the median in the van, Huber began running on I-94 near mile marker 117 east of Osakis, bringing traffic to a stop and eventually climbing on top of a semi-truck.

    Huber then jumped from the truck to the top of an Alexandria Fire Department truck, then back to the top of the semi before returning to the ground and leading officers on a foot pursuit.

    He was arrested shortly afterward.

    Huber is being held in the Todd County Jail on charges of first degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. The jail's inmate roster said Huber did not have a known address.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimeInterstate 94Minnesota State PatrolDouglas County Sheriff's OfficeAlexandria Police DepartmentOsakis Police DepartmentTodd County Sheriff's OfficeAlexandria Fire DepartmentBrett Huber
    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
    Advertisement