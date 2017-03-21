Joey Meek, 22, told authorities his childhood friend Roof revealed his plot during an alcohol and drug-fueled night about a week before the June 2015 shooting. Roof, who is white, said he wanted to start a race war by killing black people at a church, court records show.

But after Roof opened fire during a Bible study meeting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, slaying nine parishioners, Meek did not immediately report what he knew, prosecutors said.

Meek also instructed others not to contact police and then for several days denied to federal agents that he had any knowledge of Roof's plans.

"He knew who it was. He knew it was a continuing threat to both himself and the community," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson said during the sentencing hearing in Charleston.

"He put his own interests in fear of being questioned or associated with the crime above those of the community, which is a very serious offense," Richardson added.

Roof received a death sentence in January after being convicted of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion resulting in death.

Meek was the only other person charged in connection with the mass shooting, which sparked intense debate about race relations and gun control laws in the United States.