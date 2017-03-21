In one of the few visits he has made to the U.S. Capitol since taking office, Trump told Republicans in the House of Representatives they would face "political problems" for opposing the bill that takes apart Obamacare and partially replaces it.

"The president was really clear: he laid it on the line for everybody," House Speaker Paul Ryan, the leading proponent of the bill, told reporters. "We made a promise. Now is our time to keep that promise ... If we don't keep our promise, it will be very hard to manage this."

Attendees at the meeting said Trump singled out lawmakers opposed to the bill by name, doing so in a jovial tone.

Party leaders hope to move the legislation to the House floor for debate as early as Thursday. But the administration and House leadership can only afford to lose about 20 votes from Republican ranks or risk the bill failing since minority Democrats are united against it.

Repealing and replacing Obamacare, former President Barack Obama's healthcare reform formally known as the Affordable Care Act, was one of Trump's main campaign promises and has been a goal of Republicans since the law was enacted in 2010.

Republican Representative Walter Jones said Trump told lawmakers in a closed-door meeting if the Republican bill does not pass, they would face "political problems." Jones said he thought Trump meant lawmakers could lose their seats.

Republican leaders face a difficult task in uniting their majority. They need to win over conservatives who believe the bill does not go far enough, as well as moderate Republicans who fear it goes too far and that millions of Americans will be hurt by dismantling Obamacare.

Republican leaders recrafted the bill on Monday to satisfy critics, mainly fellow Republicans, in part by proposing major changes to tax credits and provisions to alter the Medicaid insurance program for low-income people.

Focus on freedom caucus

On Trump's brief Capitol Hill visit, Representative Bill Flores said the president predicted House Republicans voting against the bill likely would face primary challenges. He said Trump mentioned Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, saying he eventually would come around to vote for the bill.

"Mark Meadows, he called out two or three times," Flores told reporters. "The reaction, when he said, 'Mark Meadows, I'm coming after you', was pretty loud cheers ... I think he was tongue-in-cheek, half joking."

Despite Monday's changes, the Wall Street Journal reported the House Freedom Caucus has enough votes to block the bill.

Trump, who took office two months ago and has not offered Obamacare repeal legislation of his own, did not talk "a whole lot about the healthcare bill except to vote for it," Jones said.

The Club for Growth, an influential conservative lobby group, said it would spend at least $500,000 for ads on television and digital platforms urging members of Congress to defeat the bill.

The Senate also will vote on the legislation and more changes could still be made.

At a rally in Kentucky on Monday night, Trump said he wanted to add a provision to the bill to lower prescription drug costs through a competitive bidding process. There was no such provision in Monday's changes.

Republican chairmen for two key committees late Monday said they proposed more funding for tax credits, which conservatives have opposed, that would give the Senate flexibility to help older people afford health insurance. Additionally, Obamacare's taxes would be eliminated in 2017 instead of 2018.

Monday's amendments also addressed Medicaid, the nation's largest health insurance program that covers about 70 million people, mostly the poor. The changes would allow states to implement work requirements for certain adults and to decide how they receive federal funds.

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to update its analysis of the legislation with the proposed changes after it said last week the original bill would cause 24 million to lose coverage over the next decade.

Democrats oppose Republicans' plan, which they say would throw millions off health insurance and hurt the elderly, poor, and working families while giving tax cuts to the wealthy.