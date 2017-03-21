In court records filed late Monday, Dakota Access LLC said "recent coordinated physical attacks" along the pipeline route have posed threats to life, physical safety and the environment.

The company filed a motion to keep most of its construction status report confidential, citing the recent attacks.

Rob Keller, a spokesman for the Morton County Sheriff's Department, said his office would have been notified of any threats to the pipeline route in North Dakota and he had not received any reports.

The 1,172-mile pipeline also crosses South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

Dakota Access spokeswoman Vicki Granado said Tuesday the company is not providing any more information about the attacks at this time.

Previous weekly construction status reports have not been redacted.

In court records, Dakota Access said "oil may flow sometime this week" through the pipeline.

"These coordinated attacks will not stop line-fill operations," Dakota Access attorneys wrote.

Meanwhile, North Dakota law enforcement announced it would reopen state Highway 1806 to regular traffic at noon Tuesday.

The highway, which closed in late October following Dakota Access Pipeline protests, has been reopening in phases. All pilot cars and traffic barriers will be removed between Fort Rice to the Cannonball Bridge.