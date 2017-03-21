Canadian woman stashed weed internally to cross border

CBP officials say a 26-year-old woman from Big Island, Ont., was crossing into the U.S. at the Warroad with two other Canadian citizens when the car was selected for a secondary inspection.

The woman's name was not released by CBP.

When officers were searching the vehicle, they reported to a strong odor of marijuana. During questioning, CBP says the woman admitted to having concealed marijuana in a body cavity to cross the border.

The woman was transported to a medical clinic where a package containing 13 grams of marijuana was removed from her body.

She was issued a citation for possession of marijuana by the Roseau County Sheriff's Office, the CBP said.

In Minnesota, marijuana possession up to 42.5 grams is a misdemeanor punishable by a $200 fine.

CBP said the woman was traveling from Winnipeg back to Ontario. Big Lake is on Lake of the Woods, just outside of the U.S. border.

"This seizure illustrates the great lengths that people will go through in an attempt to import contraband into the United States undetected," said Pembina Area Port Director Jason Schmelz.