Police: Boy dies after clothing gets caught in dressing room

Around 5:40 p.m., March 18, police and medical responders were called to the Again Thrift & More store after the boy was found unresponsive in a dressing room. While a relative was using a dressing room, the 4-year-old crawled underneath another dressing room door and once inside, had his clothing get caught on a hook, police Cmdr. Daniel Schisel said.

Attempts to resuscitate the boy were made on scene. The boy was then transported to Mayo Clinic Health System, where he was pronounced dead, Schisel said.

A gofundme page has been set up for Ryu S. Pena. Mankato police have not yet released the boy’s identity.

Police say no foul play was involved. Police have reviewed surveillance cameras from outside the dressing rooms, Schisel said.

The death remains under investigation. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, the commander said.