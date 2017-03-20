Minnesota House GOP proposes $1.35 billion tax cuts

The House Republican plan would send most of the expected $1.65 billion budget surplus to tax breaks.

The GOP's Monday announcement came as part of a budget framework that would spend more than $46 billion over the next two years, documents presented to the House Ways and Means Committee indicate. The budget that ends June 30 is expected to spend nearly $42 billion.

"We want to make sure we keep our government spending in check," House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said.

Daudt and other House leaders' Monday announcement was just an outline about how state money would be spent. They said finance committees will decide specifics about how to spend the money., but with guidance from leaders and the GOP caucus in general.

"We are going to try to bend down the growth of government," Chairman Jim Knoblach, R-St. Cloud, of the Ways and Means Committee said.

The Taxes Committee will decide how tax cuts are arranged, the speaker said, with an emphasis placed on helping the middle-class.

No income tax cuts are expected, Daudt said, and automatic tax increases now in law for tobacco products and statewide businesses taxes likely will disappear in House legislation.