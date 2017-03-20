Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Minnesota House GOP proposes $1.35 billion tax cuts

    By Don Davis Today at 12:26 p.m.
    Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt points to a chart showing House Republican budget plans on Monday, March 20, 2107. Don Davis / Forum News Service1 / 4
    Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt talks about a Republican state budget proposal on Monday, March 20, 2017. With him are Chairman Jim Knoblach of the House Ways and Means Committee and Majority Leader Joyce Peppin. Don Davis / Forum News Service2 / 4
    Chairman Jim Knoblach of the Minnesota House Ways and Means Committee points to a chart showing House Republican budget plans on Monday, March 20, 2107. Don Davis / Forum News Service3 / 4
    Chairman Jim Knoblach of the Minnesota House Ways and Means Committee announces on Monday, March 20, 2107, that House Republicans want a nearly $45 billion, two-year state budget. Don Davis / Forum News Service4 / 4

    ST. PAUL—Minnesota House Republicans want to cut taxes $1.35 billion in the next two years.

    That is more than the $900 million Senate Republicans announced last week and the $300 million Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton included in his updated budget plan Friday, March 17. The three sides will negotiate a final figure by the May 22 legislative session adjournment date.

    The House Republican plan would send most of the expected $1.65 billion budget surplus to tax breaks.

    The GOP's Monday announcement came as part of a budget framework that would spend more than $46 billion over the next two years, documents presented to the House Ways and Means Committee indicate. The budget that ends June 30 is expected to spend nearly $42 billion.

    "We want to make sure we keep our government spending in check," House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said.

    Daudt and other House leaders' Monday announcement was just an outline about how state money would be spent. They said finance committees will decide specifics about how to spend the money., but with guidance from leaders and the GOP caucus in general.

    "We are going to try to bend down the growth of government," Chairman Jim Knoblach, R-St. Cloud, of the Ways and Means Committee said.

    The Taxes Committee will decide how tax cuts are arranged, the speaker said, with an emphasis placed on helping the middle-class.

    No income tax cuts are expected, Daudt said, and automatic tax increases now in law for tobacco products and statewide businesses taxes likely will disappear in House legislation.

    Explore related topics:NewsminnesotaGovernmentlegislatureBudgetKurt DaudtJim Knoblachmark daytontaxes
    Don Davis
    Don Davis has been the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau chief since 2001, covering state government and politics for two dozen newspapers in the state. Don also blogs at Capital Chatter on Areavoices.
    ddavis@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement