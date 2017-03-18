Those firing the projectiles were participants in the Bemidji Archery Club's annual March open shooting event. The shoot, open to youth ages 7 to 17, had 12 archers in total, many of them local 4-H members.

"This is an opportunity for them to compete, get a trophy and build some experience in archery," said Bemidji Archery Club member Paul Jones. "They usually have about three or four opportunities such as this to compete."

Jones said local archers also compete in events held by the Minnesota Archery Association and the 4-H State Shoot.

"The State Shoot is where all the 4-H clubs from every county in the state get together," Jones said. "Our 4-H Club practices all year long for that, and this is just one of the events where they can come in and practice."

Along with gaining archery experience, though, Jones said the event allows the participants to strengthen other traits, as well.

"It teaches them to follow instructions and practice safety and discipline. It's a sport where you have to practice over and over to get a bullseye. To do that, they have to concentrate and learn the technique," Jones said.

"That's something they can carry on in life, that there are rules and methods that you use to achieve success."