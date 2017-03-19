The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has expressed a willingness to work with the city by providing a scholarship fund through the existing Parks and Trails Fund, according to city documents. Organizations and individuals will also be able to donate directly to the fund.

If approved, the city would process the scholarship and request funding annually from the NMF. Overtime, the goal of the scholarship will be to fund it up to an endowment level.

Scholarships would be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis on the availability of donated funds and applicants will be required to pay a minimum of 50 percent of the registration fee if approved. The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will also sponsor an annual fundraising event to offer annual donations.

Along with the scholarship resolution, the council will also hear a proclamation designating March 27-31, 2017, as Boys & Girls Club Week.