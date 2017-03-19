GOVERNMENT: City Council to consider youth recreation scholarship request
BEMIDJI—The Bemidji City Council will consider a request to create a new scholarship program Monday.
The recommendation comes from a committee of Parks and Trails Commissioners and city staff who discussed and reviewed a scholarship policy for recreational programs. The goal, according to council documents, is to ensure all children, regardless of ability to pay, are afforded the opportunity to participate in day camps and other recreational programs in the city.
The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has expressed a willingness to work with the city by providing a scholarship fund through the existing Parks and Trails Fund, according to city documents. Organizations and individuals will also be able to donate directly to the fund.
If approved, the city would process the scholarship and request funding annually from the NMF. Overtime, the goal of the scholarship will be to fund it up to an endowment level.
Scholarships would be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis on the availability of donated funds and applicants will be required to pay a minimum of 50 percent of the registration fee if approved. The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will also sponsor an annual fundraising event to offer annual donations.
Along with the scholarship resolution, the council will also hear a proclamation designating March 27-31, 2017, as Boys & Girls Club Week.