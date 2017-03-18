Cop's killer back in prison after failed drug test

Eling's release was controversial; police advocates criticized the move and legislators called prison officials into hearings to explain the decision. He had received a life sentence for the death of officer Richard Walton during a robbery.

Walton, a father of five, was off duty but moonlighting as security at the old Mounds Park Hospital pharmacy in St. Paul on a Sunday night in 1982. He was responding to the robbery when he was shot in the head.

It was reported that Eling's drug addiction led him to rob the pharmacy that night.

When Eling was freed from prison in December 2015, he was placed on supervised release. But in 2016 he tested positive for methamphetamine during a routine drug test, a violation of the release, according to Sarah J. Fitzgerald, spokeswoman for the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

"This is a sad example of the power of addiction — that even when given this opportunity, some will succumb to using substances again. The return to prison is the consequence for this failure," Department of Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy said in a prepared statement.

Eling was sent back to prison in October of 2016 for two years, after which he will be eligible for another life-sentence review hearing.

