The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local speakers and live music relating to the theme "Thrive."

Launched in 2009, TEDx is program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share ideas, according to a release.

"TEDxBemidji's goal is to share unique perspectives about topics that affect our lives. TEDxBemidji will showcase Bemidji as a community of creative thinkers, problem solvers, and innovators," event coordinator Samantha Nienow said in the release.

"Each TEDx has a theme, and we have chosen Thrive. Thriving, whether you're talking about a person or a community, requires creating the right conditions for everyone to reach their full potential. We want to spark discussions about ways to keep our community thriving and how to provide the best environment for further growth."

TEDxBemidji will feature six speakers who will each give a 12-minute talk. The speakers and their subjects:

• Dan Carlson: Ice diving

• Gary Johnson: Reimagining Rural Broadband

• Liz Letson: Equine-assisted psychotherapy

• Keila McCracken: Rethinking Clothing

• John Repko: New Approach for Our Future

• Anton Treuer: Showing Respect

General admission tickets cost $50 and are on sale at www.TEDxBemidji.com. In accordance with TED guidelines, only 100 tickets can be issued for the first TEDxBemidji. For more information, visit www.TEDxBemidji.com.