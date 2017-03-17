Bemidji's J.C. Penney not among region stores set to close

Store locations on the closure list in Minnesota include Baxter, Fairmont, Faribault, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Red Wing, Thief River Falls and Winona. In North Dakota, stores to be closed include Wahpeton, Dickinson, and Jamestown.

Also slated for closure are South Dakota stores in Watertown, Mitchell, Yankton and Pierre. In Wisconsin, a store in Richland Center is among four in the state to shut down.

The J.C. Penney store in Fargo's West Acres Shopping Center is not on the list.

The J.C. Penney location in Bemidji underwent a months-long renovation in summer 2016 and added a Sephora cosmetic "store within a store" and a Disney shop to the store.

J.C. Penney Co. said about 5,000 positions nationwide will be affected by the store closings, most of which are expected to occur in June.

The company said it will provide outplacement support services for eligible employees.

Most affected stores will start the liquidation process on April 17, the company said.