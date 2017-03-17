"It's just horrible, so un-Minnesotan, so illegal, so immoral. I denounce it in the strongest possible terms," Dayton said.

The lunch will take place at the Governor's Residence in St. Paul.

The Minneapolis-based Star Tribune reported that the family — Latanza Douglas, her husband and their foster children — moved into the Delano home in December and decided to move out after home was vandalized and "get out" was painted on their home.

"They discovered profanities spray painted on the walls both inside and outside the home along with stolen/damaged personal items and trash thrown around the house. TV's and family photos were spray painted as well," the home's builder, Naresh Uppal, wrote on a site set up to defray the family's costs to move out of the home.

As of Friday afternoon, the site had raised $26,000 in donations.

Dayton praised Uppal on Friday.

"I give credit to the builder ... who was willing to buy the home back at his own expense. Others who've stepped forward to express, as I do, their solidarity with this family, the grace of this family, the horror at this immoral behavior," he said.

