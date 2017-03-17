According to city documents, the Jaycees have submitted a request to the City Council to use a portion of Paul Bunyan Park and a section of the Sanford Center parking lot for the event, which will be held June 28 to July 4. If approved by the council at Monday's meeting, the Jaycees would have its entertainment tent north of the Tourist Information Center at Paul Bunyan Park while the carnival rides and activities take place near the Sanford Center.

Additionally, the Jaycees request includes using the east parking lot behind the Sanford Center as an area for carnival employees' equipment and for a portion of Central Avenue, between Lake Shore Drive and Event Center Drive, to be closed.

For the annual fireworks display, the Jaycees have requested to use the Nymore Boat Landing and adjacent parking lot. In total, the time requested for all areas used is from June 22 through July 6 to accommodate setup and cleanup.

"We are working on a plan with the city which will allow us to split the carnival keeping the rides, bingo and food vendors at the Sanford location and bringing back the entertainment tent and additional food vendors to the waterfront," said Water Carnival Chair Nicole McKinnon in an email.

The change in locations for the Water Carnival comes after the Jaycees' original plan was met with concerns raised by downtown business owners. Initially, the group had planned to hold the event on Fourth Street from America Avenue to Bemidji Avenue, while also using the parking lot next to City Hall and a small portion of Minnesota Avenue.

However, this plan was met with immediate feedback from some downtown businesses, who were worried about the effect the event could have on their operations. As a result, the Jaycees rescinded their original request and went back to the drawing board.

"We spent weeks looking for possible locations for the water carnival and only recently came up with the decision," McKinnon said. "It really is our best option for this year."

The entertainment tent actually will be set up the week before the Water Carnival, on June 22, to also accommodate the annual Fishing Has No Boundaries event.