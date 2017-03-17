Erdrich, who owns the independent bookstore Birchbark Books in Minneapolis, is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. She grew up in Wahpeton, N.D., where her parents Ralph and Rita taught at the Bureau of Indian Affairs school. Her father is German-American and her mother French and Anishinaabe. She has been applauded by critics for her lyrical, layered novels exploring Native American themes with characters from both sides of her heritage.

In "LaRose," an Indian man accidentally shoots and kills the white boy who is the best friend of his own son, LaRose, the fifth generation with that name. The Indian parents, following Ojibwe custom, give LaRose to the other grieving parents.

Erdrich has published three poetry collections, seven children's books, short stories and a memoir. Her novel "The Round House" won the National Book Award for Fiction. "The Plague of Doves" won the Anisfeld-Wolf Book Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

She has received the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, the PEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction, and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. Heid Erdrich, one of Louise's six siblings, was announced this week as winner of a $25,000 McKnight Fellowship.

Other NBCC winners were: Hope Jahren, who grew up in Minnesota, for "Lab Girl" in autobiography; "Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life" by Ruth Franklin in biography; Carol Anderson's "White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide" in Criticism; Matthew Desmond, "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," general nonfiction, and Ishion Hutchinson, "House of Lords and commons" in poetry.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press is a media partner with Forum News Service