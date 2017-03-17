Search
    Minn. woman dies after falling off spooked horse

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:24 p.m.

    UNDERWOOD, Minn. -- A Minnesota woman suffered a fatal injury when she fell from her horse Wednesday afternoon, March 15.

    According to a report released by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office:

    Kirsten Laney, 48, and a friend were riding horses around 3 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near Laney’s home in Underwood when Laney’s horse was spooked.

    Laney fell from the horse and suffered a fatal head injury, according to the sheriff’s office report.

    No other details were available.

    Underwood is about 12 miles east of Fergus Falls.

