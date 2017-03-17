No injuries after early morning school bus crash
BEMIDJI—A Bemidji Area Schools bus crashed as it tried to navigate down an icy hill in the Nymore neighborhood early Friday morning, but the accident resulted in no injuries, according to school district transportation department staff.
Transportation Coordinator Greg Liedl said the bus was heading down a hill at First Street East and Pershing Avenue Southeast when it started to slide and struck a passing pickup truck.
Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin confirmed that the accident resulted in zero injuries. Liedl said the students on the bus were put on a second bus and taken to their respective schools, where they were examined by school nursing staff.