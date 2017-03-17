No one hurt in two Thursday night house fires
BEMIDJI—No one was hurt in two separate Bemidji-area house fires Thursday evening, though both homes were damaged.
According to a news release from the Bemidji Fire Department, firefighters responded to the first fire at the 3000 block of North Plantagenet Road SW in Bemidji Township at about 6:36 p.m. The house's deck and attic were both on fire, the release said.
Firefighters were on the scene for about three and a half hours and the building was moderately damaged.
The department responded to the second fire at the 200 block of Irvine Avenue SW less than two hours later, at 8:18 p.m. The bathroom of the home was on fire but it was quickly contained, according to the release.
Firefighters were on the scene for about 90 minutes and the building had minor damage.