Agencies get earful on mining ban

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management heard more than two hours of public input on the plan to stop Twin Metals and other companies from exploring or mining on 235,000 acres just outside the federal wilderness.

Twin Metals wants to dig a massive underground mine along the Kawishiwi River just southeast of Ely that would employ about 800 people. But the agencies decided in December that copper-nickel mining in that area stands too high a chance of spurring mining waste or mine runoff that could damage the region's sensitive lakes and streams.

The agencies denied Twin Metals' federal exploration leases for the area where the mine was to be located. They also proposed a two-year moratorium on mining in the area and an ecological study of potential mining impacts.

Most of the DECC's Symphony Hall's 1,400 main-floor seats were filled for the event with more than two hours of testimony, at three minutes per person. Written comments will be accepted through Aug. 17 and Forest Service officials say they expect another public meeting will be held on the Iron Range sometime before then.

Mining critics praised the federal action, taken in the last days of the Obama administration, saying it will allow for a thorough scientific review before it's too late to stop the project.

"We fully support the withdrawal of mineral leases in the Rainy River watershed,'' said Rich Staffon, president of the Duluth chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, adding that the two-year study would allow time to determine "what damage a copper-nickel industry will do to the Boundary Waters."

Staffon said the region is being lured into accepting copper mining by the "carrot" of jobs, but that it remains uncertain what will happen to the region's lakes and streams "if we bite the carrot."

Mining supporters said the Forest Service and BLM have overstepped their authority, scuttling the Twin Metals project even before it submitted any mining plan for review.

"They're years away from having a mining plan yet the rug has been pulled out from under them," said Nancy McReady of Ely.

Mining supporters are hoping the new Trump administration in charge of the federal agencies will quickly overturn the decision and allow Twin Metals to continue exploring and proceed toward the environmental review and permitting phase. But, until then, they are pushing to have the Obama-era decision reversed.

Harry Melander, president of the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council, called the federal action "mission creep" by agencies that are denying his members good-paying jobs building the mine.

"We build ... but we also fish, hunt, camp and canoe,'' Melander said. "We need to give companies the opportunity to show they can do it right."

Kevin Baker, attorney for Twin Metals, went further.

"This proposal is illegal," Baker said. Baker and others said the mining moratorium contradicts Congressional intent for the Superior National Forest that has always called for mineral development outside the BWCAW.

Joe Baltich of Ely, a founder of Up North Jobs, a pro-mining group, said copper-mine opponents are basing their fears on decades-old history of failed mines in other regions.

"This is 2017. We have modern mining techniques,'' Baltich said.

Baltich was among a chorus of longtime Ely and Iron Range residents who said the mining moratorium is just another step in federal control over their region, much like the creation of the federal wilderness that closed resorts and moved motors out of the Boundary Waters. Baltich vowed that local mining supporters wouldn't lose this fight.

"I'm angry. We're organized. And, this time, we're going to win,'' he said.