Senate Republicans want $900 million cut from Minn. taxes

Their $900 million proposal would include breaks targeted at seniors, farmers, businesses and college students. Its biggest portion would be a permanent cut to the state's lowest tax bracket, which currently takes 5.35 percent of the first $25,390 in taxable income a single individual earns.

House Republicans will roll out their own package of tax cuts in the next few days. DFL Gov. Mark Dayton proposed his own $250 million collection of tax cuts earlier this year, and could potentially expand this on Friday. The three sides have to negotiate between their different priorities to produce a common state budget before June 1 or the state government will shut down.

"There are gobs of money pouring into the state coffers," said Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes and the chair of the Senate Taxes Committee. "It is time to give the money, and some relief, back to the workers in this state, the farmers, the small businesses."

What Senate Republicans want

Thursday's proposal includes only broad outlines, not specific details such as how much money each tax cut would cost or how it would be structured. Chamberlain said those details will be negotiated and revealed in coming weeks.

The outline unveiled Thursday proposes cuts in the following areas:

• A reduction in the lowest income-tax bracket, "targeted at middle-income families making less than $135,000 per year." Chamberlain wouldn't explain Thursday how that targeting will happen.

• Phasing out the tax on Social Security income for seniors, "benefiting middle-income seniors making less than $120,000 per year."

• A tax credit for college graduates with student loans.

• An exemption to state's business property tax for the first $100,000 of market value "for Main Street businesses," and an end to a provision of law that automatically increases that tax over time.

• Property tax breaks for farmers who struggle to afford capital levies for school infrastructure.

• Tax breaks for small businesses buying new equipment.

• Changes to the state's estate tax to "allow farmers and families to hand down more money to the next generation."

The change in the lowest tax bracket, the Social Security tax change and the credit for student loan payments would make up between 50 percent and 60 percent of the total $900 million, Chamberlain estimated.

"We think we should be spending less and giving more back to the taxpayer," Gazelka said.

What Democrats want

Dayton has proposed spending a smaller share of the state's budget on tax cuts: less than one-third of what Senate Republicans want. In place of those tax cuts, he would spend significant amounts on K-12 education, higher education, social services and technology.

On Thursday, Dayton said he was concerned that Republicans could harm the future budget by cutting taxes too much.

"I want to see how their numbers work," Dayton said. "I'm not going to walk out the door in January of 2018 leaving my successor the kind of deficit situation I encountered (in 2011)."

Dayton's proposed tax cuts includes $93 million for lower-income working individuals, $61 million to help families pay for child care and millions of dollars in aid to schools and local governments to try to preempt local tax increases.

The governor also wants some of the same things as Republicans, including breaks for college students and for farmers facing school tax increases.

"The governor and others will be happy to know that quite a bit has come in" from last year's bipartisan tax proposal, Chamberlain said.

Democrats have resisted proposals Republicans back such as phasing out taxes on Social Security income. Minnesota is one of a minority of states that doesn't exempt all Social Security income from taxes, though low-income Minnesotans are exempt. Democrats say it would cost too much money to eliminate this tax, while Republicans say it's wrong to tax seniors' retirement benefits.

House Republicans will soon unveil their own tax cut proposals, which could focus differently from the Senate Republicans.

On Friday, Dayton will update his budget proposal to account for new revenue projections.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press is a media partner with Forum News Service