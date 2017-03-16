For the first time in program history, the Red Lake High School girls basketball team played on the biggest stage in Minnesota—the state tournament. The Warriors fell to Cromwell-Wright, 71-41, in the Class A quarterfinals, but will continue in the consolation bracket with a game at noon today in St. Paul.

Some fans made the 253-mile drive from the reservation, while others had a much shorter distance to travel to support their Warriors.

Siblings and RLHS graduates Byron and Serena Graves made the brief trip from suburban Plymouth. Senior forward Grace White is their niece.

"For it to finally be the girls basketball team after them never having success in the playoffs, and for girls needing to have the role models that this basketball team has become, it's a dream come true," Byron Graves said.

"It's something we've been waiting for and working for a long time. This wasn't an overnight success. Grace White and the girls that are on her basketball team put in years worth of work to get here."

For Byron, the numerous state tournament appearances the Red Lake boys, and now girls, have made has given him a chance to catch up with old friends.

"It's almost like a family reunion when I get to see these people I don't normally see," he said. "I didn't have a high school reunion, so coming to a basketball game is the closest thing."

As a former member of the Warriors girls basketball team, Serena Graves is proud to see her old team reach this stage for the first time.

"For the girls for the first time to be down here and for it to be my niece, Grace White, it's like an incredible feeling as a former player and as an aunt," she said. "It's pretty amazing.

"It's a heartfelt feeling to see my old team and my old coach to make it to this level because we have worked so hard. We started making strides with the program when I played, so to see what Grace has carried this on to be is pretty remarkable honestly. It's part of history."

Ashlee Jallen travelled from her home in Minneapolis to Thief River Falls to see the Warriors clinch their first section championship last Friday.

"I was just at the Thief River game last week and got to see them win and get that title," said Jallen, who was also there to support her cousin, Grace White. "It's awesome. Twenty years ago was the first time that the boys got to come to state and my brother was on that team, so it was really cool to see the girls make it this far."

Arn Pemberton lives in Red Lake and is in attendance at nearly every Warrior basketball game, boys or girls, rain or snow.

"I try to make every game," said Pemberton, who is family to multiple members of the team. "The fans love basketball and they'll follow them through blizzards if they have to."

Though Thursday's game ended in a loss, Red Lake fans can take pride in how they represented their team in large numbers and passionately cheered on their Warriors.

"There's no other culture like Red Lake basketball at state tournaments," Serena Graves said. "It's one of a kind really. No other reservation does it the way we do."