The winning essay writers receiving scholarships for the summer of 2017 are:

• Danika DuMarce, 4th grade, Northern Elementary School, attending the Finnish Language Village

• Keegan Enright, 5th grade, Kelliher Elementary School, attending the Russian Language Village

• Gavin Kapaun, 5th grade, Northern Elementary School, attending the Spanish Language Village

• Chenoa LaDuke-Clark, 5th grade, J.W. Smith Elementary School, attending the Chinese Language Village

• Brynn Meyer, 4th grade, Schoolcraft Learning Community, attending the Norwegian Language Village

• Anna Murphy, 5th grade, J.W. Smith Elementary School, attending the German Language Village

• Elizabeth Quandt, 4th grade, Horace May Elementary School, attending the Italian Language Village

• Jesse Quick, 4th grade, Northern Elementary School, attending the Danish Language Village

• Evalena Reams, 4th grade, Cass Lake-Bena Elementary School, attending the French Language Village

• Ella Thayer, 5th grade, Kelliher Elementary School, attending the Finnish Language Village

• Tristen Wickum, 5th grade, Northome Elementary School, attending the Chinese Language Village

The funding for the scholarships comes from a number of local sponsors, including Paul Bunyan Communications, First National Bank Bemidji, Bemidji Noon Rotary Club, Super 8 Hotel, the North Country Snowmobile Club, Chester Berg Toyota, Wayne Dondelinger, Naylor Heating and Refrigeration, Herington's Shoes, the Wild Hare Bistro and numerous individual donors.

Each of these students wrote an excellent 100-150 word essay on the topic "The ways that I

could learn and grow from the study of the (blank) language at Concordia Language Villages". The Bemidji Area Friends of Concordia Language Villages was formed in 2002 to build

connections between Concordia Language Villages and the Bemidji community and surrounding

region. The group has since coordinated 14 essay contests awarding a total of 136

week-long scholarships for area students to attend a camp.