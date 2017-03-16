Search
    Senate intelligence committee leaders say there was no wiretap of Trump Tower

    By Reuters Media Today at 1:07 p.m.
    President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

    WASHINGTON - The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday they saw no evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim that the Obama administration tapped his phones during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    "Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016," read a statement by Republican Chairman Richard Burr and Senator Mark Warner, the committee's Democratic vice chairman.

