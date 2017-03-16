'Unsafe cigarette smoking' blamed for fire death in home fire
BADGER, Minn.—Authorities are blaming "unsafe cigarette smoking" for a fire that killed a Badger-area man early Monday, March 13.
Emergency responders were called at 3:50 a.m. Monday to a house fire near Badger. A woman and her juvenile son escaped the blaze unharmed, but 51-year-old Michael Jerome Downham died. His body was found in the destroyed home.
The fire is under investigation by the Minnesota Fire Marshal's and Roseau County Sheriff's offices, but a news release said the fire was caused by a cigarette.
Badger is located in northwest Minnesota, about 70 miles southeast of the international border crossing at Pembina, N.D.