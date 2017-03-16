Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

VIDEO: 8 arrested, 2 at large after standoff in Cass Lake

    'Unsafe cigarette smoking' blamed for fire death in home fire

    By Forum News Staff Today at 10:17 a.m.

    BADGER, Minn.—Authorities are blaming "unsafe cigarette smoking" for a fire that killed a Badger-area man early Monday, March 13.

    Emergency responders were called at 3:50 a.m. Monday to a house fire near Badger. A woman and her juvenile son escaped the blaze unharmed, but 51-year-old Michael Jerome Downham died. His body was found in the destroyed home.

    The fire is under investigation by the Minnesota Fire Marshal's and Roseau County Sheriff's offices, but a news release said the fire was caused by a cigarette.

    Badger is located in northwest Minnesota, about 70 miles southeast of the international border crossing at Pembina, N.D.

    Explore related topics:NewsBadgerminnesotaFireMichael DownhamRoseau County
    Advertisement