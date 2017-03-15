Castile officer Yanez seeks change of venue for trial

The request is rooted in what the St. Anthony police officer’s team of attorneys describe as an onslaught of “slanted” media coverage that has dominated local newspapers and TV coverage since Yanez fatally shot Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights on July 6, according to a legal memo filed late Tuesday seeking a change of venue.

It goes on to suggest that the Blacks Lives Matter protests that followed, as well as comments made by Gov. Mark Dayton, create a formidable hurdle for Yanez to receive a fair trial in the Twin Cities area.

“The media coverage and protests have never suggested an iota of fault in Mr. Castile’s conduct. That one-sidedness is “potentially prejudicial,” the memo reads. “When viewing coverage as a whole, it’s too easy for a potential juror to believe Officer Yanez arrived at, and then stepped over, the criminal fault line.”

Specifically, the motion says “the media has portrayed Castile as an obedient African American male who has been racially profiled his entire life,” casting the 32-year-old in a “false light” while simultaneously suggesting Yanez, who is Latino, was influenced by Castile’s race when he made the decision to shoot him.

In addition to manslaughter, Yanez, 28, is charged with two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a weapon.