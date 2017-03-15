A passerby reported she saw the woman climb over a fence on the south side of the Washington Street bridge and stopped to talk to her and try to convince her to come back. While the Good Samaritan was on the phone with the emergency dispatcher, the female refused to come back and subsequently jumped into the river below.

Emergency responders were on the scene quickly and went down the eastern shore of the river to retrieve the woman from the water. She was conscious but wasn't cooperating with rescuers.

An Essentia Health physician, who was driving on the bridge and witnessed the jump, also stopped to try to help with medical needs if that was necessary.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

Another witness reported seeing the woman fall backward into the water from the bridge and also stopped to try to get her out of the water but saw rescuers were able to get her out of the water quickly.