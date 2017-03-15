Northern Minn. city starts petition to keep its J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney announced last month its intention to close 140 stores nationwide.

The company has not released a list of stores slated for closure, but the KTFR radio in Thief River Falls reported that employees at that location had said they were given notice of the closure.

"Of course, we're pretty concerned about it," said Ashley Nerhus, executive director of Chamber of Commerce.

Based on the KTFR report, the chamber launched an online petition.

"Our J.C. Penney store is a huge asset to Thief River Falls and the entire Northwest Minnesota region," the petition reads.

The petition cited housing developments, future plans for road rehabilitation projects in the downtown area and expansion of the Digi-Key factory, which is expected to create as many as 1,000 jobs, as reasons for the company to stay in the city of about 8,700 residents.

Nerhus said the chamber is also encouraging people to call or write the corporate headquarters and urge them not to close the store.

J.C. Penney is expected to release an official list of closures this week.

Calls to the Thief River Falls store were referred to the corporate headquarters' media relations department.

The petition can be found on change.org.