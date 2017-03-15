Digi-Key President Dave Doherty told a Senate jobs committee Wednesday, March 15, that the company never has asked for state help before, but in an interview said its $307 million expansion project is so complex that it needs the state to participate in three ways:

• Give up to $30 million in tax breaks over the next decade, three times as much as would be allowed under current law.

• Provide $1.6 million next year to Thief River Falls to extend utilities, improve roads and make other improvements to prepare for the expansion.

• Loan $4 million for DigiKey to build and equip the facility; the state would not collect repayment if the company meets its goals.

"I think the numbers in the bill actually are kind of a baseline for what we need to get this thing work," he said.

If the Legislature does not provide the money, he said, "the options are open at this point in time. We have stated our preference is to stay there. But, clearly, there are other conditions we are keeping at bay at this point."

Digi-Key leases 350,000 square feet of space in Fargo, Doherty said, but he did not comment on where the company may consider building if the state package falls through.

Digi-Key Vice President Rick Trontvet said the company likes its Minnesota workforce, even though adding 1,000 workers could add to an existing Thief River Falls housing shortage.

"If this goes through," he said of the state aid, "we are ready to roll up our sleeves" and continue to work to increase housing. "We think it is worth trying to overcome these financial challenges ... because of the tremendous service our folks provide."

The company already uses buses to transport employees from outside of the Thief River Falls area.

The Senate jobs committee passed the DigiKey bill, authored by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks. It will be considered by other committees before it reaches the full Senate. A similar House bill also is moving ahead.

A study Digi-Key funded indicates the construction and new employees would add $500 million to the state economy, which Trontvet said would make the project one of the largest business expansions with state participation. The biggest state-private partnership ever was the $1 billion U.S. Bank Stadium.

Digi-Key, which produces $2 billion in sales annually, sells electronic parts ranging from those that go into smartphones to medical devices. It keeps more than 1.3 million products in stock.

The company already has 3,200 employees, with beginning wages of more than $15 an hour.