The organization’s board of directors recently wrote a letter to North Dakota’s governor and attorney general calling on state officials to investigate the use of water hoses and chemical irritants used against protesters and arrests the organization said involved excessive force.

The letter also asks for charges connected to the protest to be reviewed or dropped and asks that North Dakota law enforcement review Amnesty International’s best practices for officers policing demonstrations.

In response to the letter, the Morton County Sheriff’s Department said it “stands behind the commanders and deputies who responded and assessed the threat from protesters and the need to keep our citizens law enforcement safe.”