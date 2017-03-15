Moorhead woman dies from apartment fire injuries

Search
    By Barry Amundson Today at 5:15 p.m.
    Moorhead firefighters respond to an apartment fire Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at 804 24th Ave., South. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service
    MOORHEAD, Minn. – A woman died Wednesday, March 15, from injuries suffered in an apartment fire in south Moorhead.

    According to a report released by Moorhead Fire Chief Rich Duysen:

    Moorhead firefighters were called about 10:42 a.m. to a fire at a 12-unit apartment complex at 804 24th Ave. S.

    When fire crews arrived about 10:46 a.m., they found smoke coming from a garden level apartment.

    When they searched the apartment, firefighters found an adult female who was extricated from the building and transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where she died from her injuries.

    The apartment where the fire started was heavily damaged by smoke, while minor to moderate smoke damage occurred throughout the building.

    Moorhead police and fire officials as well as the Minnesota state fire marshal are investigating the fire.

    The name of the victim was not immediately released.

