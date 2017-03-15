Moorhead woman dies from apartment fire injuries

Moorhead firefighters were called about 10:42 a.m. to a fire at a 12-unit apartment complex at 804 24th Ave. S.

When fire crews arrived about 10:46 a.m., they found smoke coming from a garden level apartment.

When they searched the apartment, firefighters found an adult female who was extricated from the building and transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where she died from her injuries.

The apartment where the fire started was heavily damaged by smoke, while minor to moderate smoke damage occurred throughout the building.

Moorhead police and fire officials as well as the Minnesota state fire marshal are investigating the fire.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.