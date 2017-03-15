Dark Chocolate Irish Cream Guinness Bread is rich, delicious and just a little indulgent. You only celebrate the Irish in you once a year, right? So why not give it a shot?

Admittedly, unlike Irish Cream and Guinness, dark chocolate isn't really from Ireland. But to borrow a phrase from the singer Meatloaf (or on this day maybe McMeatloaf or O'Meatloaf) "two out of three ain't bad."

I found the recipe on Homemade Hooplah. The bread has a rich, stout taste and a dense consistency. The Irish cream glaze adds sweetness. While Irish cream is almost synonymous with the Bailey's brand, I was feeling particularly cheap the day I went to the liquor store so I bought Brady's Irish Cream for about half the price, and I think it turned out just fine.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Dark Chocolate Irish Cream Guinness Bread

Recipe revised from Homemade Hooplah

1½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (or chunks)

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar, packed

1 egg

1 cup Guinness beer

2 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons Irish Cream liqueur

3 teaspoons half and half cream

For the Dark Chocolate Guinness Bread, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 9- by 5-inch pan with baking spray.

In a large bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt and white pepper. Set aside.

Using a stand mixer (or hand mixer and a large bowl), beat butter and brown sugar until fluffy, approximately 3 minutes. Scrape the edges of the bowl, then mix in egg. Add beer and mix for 30 seconds, just enough to break apart butter mixture into the beer.

Slowly add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing gently in between. When all dry ingredients have been added, mix until dry ingredients are no longer visible.

Gently fold in chocolate chips and walnuts, then pour batter into prepared loaf pan.

Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until a tester comes out clean with a few moist crumbs.

Let bread cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove from pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

For the Irish Cream Glaze, in a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, Irish cream and cream.

If you prefer thinner frosting, add a small splash of Irish cream until desired consistency is reached. For thicker frosting, add 1 tablespoon powdered sugar at a time until frosting is thick enough.

Once bread has cooled, drizzle Irish cream glaze on top of bread.

Bread can be stored in a sealed container and kept on the counter for up to 5 days.

Serves 15.