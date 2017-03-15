De’Andre Gatewood, who lives in the Dayton’s Bluff apartment building where police responded early Wednesday, March 15, said he also heard the woman saying, “The gun isn’t loaded. Put the gun down. Please don’t shoot.” The woman spoke directly to the man who was apparently shot soon after, telling him, “Just put the gun down, put your hands up, don’t do anything,” Gatewood said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the case, said Wednesday that a firearm was found outside the apartment building where officers responded, in the 700 block of East Sixth Street, and spent shell casings were inside the apartment.

Cordale Quinn Handy of Waukegan, Ill., died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the BCA. Handy had two pending court cases from last fall — one for gun possession and the other for DWI — and both listed him as living at a St. Paul address.

A family member said Handy “was loved by many,” but relatives otherwise declined to comment.

Handy’s killing happens at a time of tension nationally and locally over police use of force, especially in the African-American community.

“We hurt,” said Tyrone Terrill, president of the African-American Leadership Council. “For our community, it’s another black man that, regardless of the circumstances, has been killed.”

Terrill and other leaders told the community they are watching the investigation, they have trust it will be conducted properly and urged calm while it is underway.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell noted in a statement that state law prevented him from discussing details of the case, but he said, “I do want you all to know that no one at the St. Paul Police Department takes pleasure in having to use deadly force. Officers do not choose situations such as the one that occurred this morning — the situations choose the officers. … Responding to domestic abuse calls is one of the most dangerous things we ask of our officers. What they experience and are exposed to affects them. And when guns are involved, the stakes are even higher.”

The incident began at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday when three St. Paul officers “responded to a report of a domestic situation involving physical violence” at the apartment building, according to the BCA.

“Officers encountered a man in the street, now identified as Handy, near the intersection of East Seventh and Sinnen streets,” the BCA statement continued. “At one point during the encounter two officers discharged their weapons, striking Handy.”

Paramedics pronounced Handy dead at the scene.

Before the shooting, a man who lives in the apartment building said he heard a loud voice in the hallway.

“He was arguing for a long time, real loud,” said the resident of the building, who declined to give his name.

The resident heard the man go downstairs, come back upstairs and then loudly arguing again in the hallway. The man went outside.

“A couple of minutes later I heard the shots, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,’ ” said the resident. “Six shots.”

Gatewood said he was in his apartment with the window open when he heard a woman’s voice asking for help. He and his roommate went to the window and Gatewood said he saw police already on the scene. The woman was standing behind them and asking them not to shoot, according to Gatewood.

Gatewood didn’t see the shooting itself, but said he was feeling “pretty shaken” by what he heard.

“I know there’s been a lot of heat on the police, as well as people of my skin color in general being targeted by police, so I just … want everybody to take a step back, know the facts, before anyone says anything about ‘This is what happened, this is how it happened,’ ” said Gatewood, who is African-American. “… I don’t want to jump to any conclusions myself just because I know that can also spark a lot of controversy, things like that, so I don’t want to be that guy to say, ‘This is exactly what happened.’ ”

The three St. Paul police officers who were involved were put on administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings. The BCA said they will publicly name the officers and release additional information when the initial round of interviews with witnesses and those involved is complete.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Ramsey County attorney’s office for review.