De’Andre Gatewood, who lives in a Dayton’s Bluff apartment building near the shooting, said he also heard the woman saying, “The gun isn’t loaded. Put the gun down. Please don’t shoot.” The woman spoke directly to the man who was apparently shot soon after, telling him, “Just put the gun down, put your hands up, don’t do anything,” Gatewood said Wednesday, March 15.

Police have not provided many details as the investigation is underway, but they said St. Paul officers were sent to a call about “a domestic situation involving physical violence” at an apartment building in the 700 block of East Sixth Street at about 2:20 a.m., police said.

Responding police officers encountered a man near the intersection of East Seventh and Sinnen streets.

“Shots were fired and the man was struck,” police officials said in a statement. At least one officer fired.

Police called for paramedics, who pronounced the man dead. Law enforcement have not released the name of the man killed, but relatives confirmed it was Cordale Handy.

“He loved by many,” said a family member.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will be determining how Handy died.

Three officers on the scene were not injured, police said.

Gatewood said he was in his apartment with the window open when he heard a woman’s voice asking for help. He and his roommate went to the window. He said he saw that police were already on the scene.

Gatewood didn’t see the shooting itself and said he was feeling “pretty shaken” by what he heard, but he cautioned against people jumping to conclusions.

“I know there’s been a lot of heat on the police, as well as people of my skin color in general being targeted by police, so I just … want everybody to take a step back, know the facts, before anyone says anything about ‘This is what happened, this is how it happened,’ ” said Gatewood, who is African American and didn’t know the race of the man who was killed. “… I don’t want to jump to any conclusions myself just cause I know that can also spark a lot of controversy, things like that, so I don’t want to be that guy to say, ‘This is exactly what happened.’”

Initial emergency radio traffic posted by MN Police Clips indicated that officers were responding to a report at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the 700 block of East Sixth Street with a caller hearing a “female screaming for help” and noting that “it sounds physical.”

Before the shooting, a man who lives in the apartment building said he heard a loud voice in the hallway.

“He was arguing for a long time, real loud,” said the resident of the building, who declined to give his name.

The resident heard the man go downstairs, come back upstairs and then he was loudly arguing again in the hallway. The man went outside.

“A couple of minutes later I heard the shots, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,’ ” said the resident. “Six shots.”

An officer responding to the call for help reported that a man was seen heading north toward Seventh Street.

“He has a gun possibly,” the officer could be heard saying in a dispatch. “He has a dog with him.”

The officer reported the man was laying on the ground at Seventh and Sinnen streets and then shouted “shots fired.” The dispatches didn’t indicate who had fired a gun.

Police said a pistol was found on the scene, according to the radio traffic.

The BCA is leading the investigation into the shooting, according to police. The state agency will be releasing additional information, including the identities of the people involved.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell issued a statement noting that while state law prevented him from discussing details of the case “…I do want you all to know that no one at the Saint Paul Police Department takes pleasure in having to use deadly force. Officers do not choose situations such as the one that occurred this morning, the situations choose the officers.”