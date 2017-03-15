Man killed by St. Paul police after domestic disturbance

De'Andre Gatewood, who lives in an Dayton's Bluff apartment building near the shooting, said he also heard the woman saying, "The gun isn't loaded. Put the gun down. Please don't shoot." The woman spoke directly to the man who was apparently shot soon after, telling him, "Just put the gun down, put your hands up, don't do anything," Gatewood said Wednesday.

Police have not provided many details as the investigation is underway, but they said St. Paul officers were sent to a call about "a domestic situation involving physical violence" at an apartment building in the 700 block of East Sixth Street at about 2:20 a.m., police said.

Responding police officers encountered a man near the intersection of East Seventh and Sinnen streets.

"Shots were fired and the man was struck," police officials said in a statement. At least one officer fired.

Police called for paramedics, who pronounced the man dead.

Three officers on the scene were not injured, police said.

The name of the man shot will be released when the preliminary autopsy, formal identification and family notifications are completed, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman. The Ramsey County medical examiner's office also will also determine how the man died.

Gatewood said he was in his apartment with the window open when he heard a woman's voice asking for help. He and his roommate went to the window. He said he saw that police were already on the scene.

Gatewood didn't see the shooting itself and said he was feeling "pretty shaken" by what he heard, but he cautioned against people jumping to conclusions.

"I know there's been a lot of heat on the police, as well as people of my skin color in general being targeted by police, so I just ... want everybody to take a step back, know the facts, before anyone says anything about 'This is what happened, this is how it happened,' " said Gatewood, who is African American and didn't know the race of the man who was killed. "... I don't want to jump to any conclusions myself just cause I know that can also spark a lot of controversy, things like that, so I don't want to be that guy to say, 'This is exactly what happened.'"

Initial emergency radio traffic posted by MN Police Clips indicated that officers were responding to a report at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the 700 block of East Sixth Street with a caller hearing a "female screaming for help" and noting that "it sounds physical."

Before the shooting, a man who lives in the apartment building said he heard a loud voice in the hallway.

"He was arguing for a long time, real loud," said the resident of the building, who declined to give his name. He said he couldn't understand what the man was saying because he was speaking a different language; it sounded African to him.

The resident heard the man go downstairs, come back upstairs and then he was loudly arguing again in the hallway. The man went outside.

"A couple of minutes later I heard the shots, 'Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,' " said the resident. "Six shots."