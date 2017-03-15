Cass Lake-Bena team honors missing teammate Jeremy Jourdain

The Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball team honored teammate Jeremy Jourdain with this team photo after Tuesday night's game for the Sub-Section 8A East title in Thief River Falls. Jourdain has been missing since Halloween night, when he was last seen in Bemidji. Players hold signs with Jourdain's number and nickname, "Worm," while holding the second-place trophy. The No. 2-seeded Panthers lost to rivals and No. 1 seed Red Lake in the East title game, 80-63.