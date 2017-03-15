Cass Lake-Bena team honors missing teammate Jeremy Jourdain
The Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball team honored teammate Jeremy Jourdain with this team photo after Tuesday night's game for the Sub-Section 8A East title in Thief River Falls. Jourdain has been missing since Halloween night, when he was last seen in Bemidji. Players hold signs with Jourdain's number and nickname, "Worm," while holding the second-place trophy. The No. 2-seeded Panthers lost to rivals and No. 1 seed Red Lake in the East title game, 80-63.
Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. If you have information about Jourdain's whereabouts contact the law enforcement center at (218) 333-9111.