Police look into gang connection in Bemidji shooting

Police initially became aware of the shooting after learning that two patients at the Sanford Emergency Room had gunshot wounds. The victims, identified in a news release and in a search warrant as Devon Thunder, 28, and Tara Summers, 25, would not tell officers where the shooting had happened, the warrant said, but police found drops of blood on the front steps of Thunder and Summers' home at the 2400 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

Police also located a third victim: Summers' brother Kenneth Russ, 31, of West Fargo, N.D.

None of the three victims received life-threatening wounds. Russ was shot in the foot, Thunder was shot in the hand and Summers was shot through the left thigh. Summers was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center in the Twin Cities for surgery.

Statements given to police by Russ, Summers and Thunder, as well as a statement by a 7-year-old child who was in the home at the time of the shooting are inconsistent with each other, the warrant said.

Thunder initially told police that he and Summers had been drinking with a neighbor before the shooting. According to the warrant, Thunder said that once he and Summers returned home an unidentified man came into their house, fired multiple rounds and left.

While searching the home, however, police found a 9mm handgun with a spent casing still inside, a single spent bullet and loose rounds of 9mm ammunition. When confronted with the evidence, the warrant said, Thunder changed his story and told police that a Native American teenage male dressed in a red sweatshirt entered their home and showed Thunder, Russ and Summers the gun.

Thunder told police he reached for the gun and the teen shot one round, the warrant said. He "recovered" the gun and hid it in the basement.

Russ' and Summers' stories differ from Thunder's, however. The warrant states that Russ told officers he had been spending the night at the Ridgeway Avenue home when he woke to two loud bangs, then realized he had been shot in the foot.

Summers said she was in the kitchen talking with Russ when she heard a loud noise and felt pain in her thigh. She said she didn't know who shot her and that she and Thunder do not keep guns in the house, according to the warrant.

Summers' children, who were upstairs when the shooting occurred, also spoke with child protection investigators. A 7-year-old said he heard Summers tell "his dad" to "put the gun in the trunk of the car." The child also said he heard his mother "exclaim that it was an accident."

While investigating, police discovered that the neighbor Thunder and Summers had been drinking with was a member of the Native Mob gang and that Thunder is associated with rival gang Native Style. The two gangs have a history of feuding, the warrant said. Thunder said he left the neighbor's home when "things became heated."

"Red is a Native Mob gang color so it would be consistent for a younger Mob member to dress as so," the warrant said. "Historically the high ranking members have not carried out violence but have relied on younger lower ranking members to do so."

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Thunder was arrested for probation violations, police said.