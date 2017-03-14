Franken, D-Minn., wrote a letter to Trump Tuesday, March 14, after reports that avian influenza has hit poultry producers in Wisconsin and Tennessee. He told Trump that a 2015 bird flu outbreak cost the Minnesota economy nearly $650 million. Turkey and chicken producers experienced deaths of about 9 million birds.

"You inherit a system for fighting avian influenza outbreaks that was improved after the 2015 disaster through federal collaboration with state and local government, universities and the poultry industry," Franken told the president. "One of the important pieces in this fight will be the newly expanded Minnesota Poultry Testing laboratory that opened in Willmar, Minn., to conduct surveillance of high pathogenic avian influenza as part of the National Poultry Improvement Plan."

The senator warned Trump that the federal government "must not be caught flat-footed in responding to this agricultural emergency."

Health plan concerns Dayton

ST. PAUL—Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says a Republican federal health-care plan would cost Minnesotans.

"Unfortunately, the proposal from congressional House Republicans would make health care less affordable and accessible to many Minnesotans," Dayton said Tuesday, March 14. "The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates 14 million more Americans would be uninsured in 2018 and that number would grow to 24 million by 2026. It also would reduce subsidies for low-income, middle-income and older Minnesotans."

The governor said those in greater Minnesota would feel the most impact "because the Republican tax credit does not recognize that health care costs more in some parts of our state."

Also, Dayton said, cutting Medicaid funding could cost Minnesota up to $2 billion in 18 months. That could cost coverage for 1.2 million Minnesota elderly, children and people with disabilities.

Fund lawmaker pay raises?

ST. PAUL—Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt says he is looking into whether the Legislature must fund a $14,000 annual pay raise.

A citizens' council last week voted in favor of the raise, following a 2016 public vote to change the state Constitution to remove legislators' ability to raise their own pay. Lawmakers now are paid $31,140 a year.

While legislative leaders thought they were required to appropriate money if the council voted to increase the pay, Daudt, R-Crown, said that Gov. Mark Dayton and his administration have raised the possibility that they may not need to vote to spend the money, thus stopping the raises.

"We right now are exploring our options," he said.

Budget plans coming

ST. PAUL—The governor is close to releasing tweaks to his budget proposal and Republican legislative leaders are close to unveiling their budget framework.

In January, Gov. Mark Dayton released his nearly $46 billion, two-year budget plan that would be 10 percent higher than the current budget. A recent economic report increased the state budget surplus, so is consulting with key advisors about how to revise his plan.

Legislative leaders, meanwhile, waited for that economic report before starting their budget plans.

"We are just working out the final details," House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said Tuesday, March 14.

Republicans who control the House and Senate tend to want deeper tax cuts than Dayton, while the Democratic governor calls for more spending.

Dayton has asked Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, to agree with him on a budget outline by April 28. That gives lawmakers time to send spending bills to Dayton, and for him to veto them if they do not meet his requirements, but still adjourn by the constitutionally requires May 22 date.