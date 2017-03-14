The NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils was postponed due to Winter Storm Stella and rescheduled for March 28.

The NIT game between UNC Greensboro and Syracuse in central New York also was affected. It was moved back one night to Wednesday.

Two NBA games scheduled in the New York City area were still on, according to the league. The New York Knicks are slated to host the Indiana Pacers while the Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Weather reports indicate that up to two feet of snow is expected to accumulate at various locations in the Northeast.

The weather was making it tough for some NCAA Tournament teams to reach Buffalo, N.Y., for the subregional that begins play on Thursday.

Wisconsin had its flight delayed due to weather issues but eventually made it to Buffalo. The Badgers posted a video on their twitter handle showing the players plodding through the heavy snow on the runway in Buffalo and making their way to the bus.

Notre Dame had yet to arrive in Buffalo by mid-afternoon on Tuesday. But the Fighting Irish showed pictures on their Twitter site in which they were boarding the plane in South Bend, Ind., in preparation for the scheduled 55-minute flight.

Also, the winner of Tuesday's First Four game in Dayton, Ohio, between Mount St. Mary's and New Orleans must travel to Buffalo. The winner plays defending NCAA champion Villanova on Thursday.

The Wildcats traveled to Buffalo on Monday to get in before the storm hit.

The weather in Boston also caused the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez to be postponed.