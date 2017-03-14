One witness to the accident, who was traveling in front of the car that ran off the road, said she saw the driver in her rearview mirror. She said he was talking on his phone before she saw, what she believed, was him over correcting and then bouncing into the ditch.

"It was surreal...I've never seen a car bounce like that," she said. The witness stated she was concerned with getting the driver out of the vehicle, which caught fire, while other witnesses who pulled off the road dialed 911.

"I saw the car and thought it was going to explode," she said. "It was smoking."

With emergency crews on scene, the victim was transported by gurney to a St. Mary's EMS vehicle with an automated CPR machine pulsing his chest.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol, assisted by the Detroit Lakes Police Department, spoke with witnesses, while the Detroit Lakes Fire Department made sure the vehicle fire was out.

The name and condition of the victim is not yet being released, but check back for more details.