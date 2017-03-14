Crime report for March 13

2:14 a.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested after a stolen vehicle was located on U.S. Highway 2 NW.

Warrant

9:38 p.m. A 44-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

DWI

9:57 p.m. A 36-year-old female was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of Beltrami Avenue NW and 8th Street NW.

Sex Crimes

6:17 p.m. Officers took a report of a sexual assault at the 1800 block of Birch Lane NE.

Warrant

5:10 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested after turning himself in on a gross misdemeanor warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

9:28 p.m. A 31-year-old female was arrested after turning herself in on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.