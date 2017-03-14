Search
    Crime report for March 13

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 1:39 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Vehicle Calls/Complaints

    2:14 a.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested after a stolen vehicle was located on U.S. Highway 2 NW.

    Warrant

    9:38 p.m. A 44-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    DWI

    9:57 p.m. A 36-year-old female was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of Beltrami Avenue NW and 8th Street NW.

    Sex Crimes

    6:17 p.m. Officers took a report of a sexual assault at the 1800 block of Birch Lane NE.

    Warrant

    5:10 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested after turning himself in on a gross misdemeanor warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    9:28 p.m. A 31-year-old female was arrested after turning herself in on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

