Over the past decade or more, I've had to give that little challenge up due to mechanical knees replacing my original equipment, and wine has worked its way into my life to replace the green beer.

Even though Ireland is not a wine-producing country, the Irish certainly know how to select and enjoy good wine with their deliciously hardy food.

Shepherd's Pie has always been one of my favorite comfort food Irish meals, with syrah/shiraz from either a California or Australian winery. Syrah/shiraz wines have a wide range of styles that will fit just about any meal with a meat and potato base like Shepherd's Pie. Look for a Fess Parker syrah from California or Penfold's Grange shiraz.

What about the Irish corned beef and cabbage? That is one hearty dish that can stand on its own without any help from either beer or wine, but the addition of a Grenache wine with this meal will do a beautiful job of cutting through this richly satisfying meal. The fruity, herbal notes, and the typical high alcohol content adds a nice glow to this wonderful meal.

Look for Grenache wines from the Southern Rhone region of France, from California, Oregon, or Washington, either as part of a blend, or stand alone varietal. The M Chapoutier Cotes-Du-Rhone from last week's column would make a good combination with this meal with its strong fruit forward flavor.

What about the "pub grub" of Irish-style fish and chips? For anyone who might be uninitiated, this deep fat fried cod or haddock is served with deep fried, thickly cut "potato chips." Go for a riesling from California, Germany, or France with its floral and high acid to cut through the fried batter flavor.

Finally, a meal that made a hit with us during our trip to Ireland, was the bangers and mash. In Ireland, the dish is made with pork and mashed (or 'smashed') potatoes, served with rich onion gravy. The name "bangers" came about for the tendency of these sausages to explode over high heat.

Exploded or not, this powerfully flavorful dish is best complemented with a syrah from either the Rhone which in northern areas are tannic and spicy. Australian versions of shiraz have a higher concentration of fruit, with a typically tannic and peppery taste, but provide a well-balanced finish.

Not a drop of Irish blood? Not to worry. On St. Patrick's Day in America we all can be Irish for this day of fun.