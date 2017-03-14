Dakota Access, a subsidiary of Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, said the company anticipates crews will install the pipe under Lake Oahe this week and begin final testing, according to a status update filed in federal court.

The company projects that oil may be introduced into the portion of the pipeline near Cannon Ball between Monday, March 20, and Wednesday, March 22, depending on the success of the testing, documents show.

Last week, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied a request from Native American tribes to halt construction of the pipeline. Tribes argue the pipeline violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is now appealing the decision.