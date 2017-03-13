During a City Council work session, Mastin update members on the department's Strategic Plan through 2020, including how they are developing a body camera program for officers.

The program's development, Mastin said, is based on Minnesota statutes, which requires feedback from the council and the public.

The department already has conducted one survey of 100 Bemidji residents to get feedback on how the community would receive body cameras worn by police. In response to the question "Do you agree that police body worn cameras could help increase the community's trust in law enforcement?" 85 percent of respondents said yes and 9 percent said no.

In the survey, the public was able to leave comments, as well. One of the comments said, "I like this idea. It will be beneficial on both sides - the community and law enforcement." Another respondent said, "Cameras create accountability and reduces the he said/she said involving citizens and officers. It creates a level field and there should not be the ability to turn them off."

Mastin, who's department already has a similar program for squad car cameras, said Bemidji officers have also expressed enthusiasm about the body cameras, as they can help reduce the number of complaints and forced incidents.

During his PowerPoint presentation, Mastin showed a news report on how body worn cameras are becoming more prevalent for law enforcement agencies nationwide.

After his report, the council unanimously approved supporting the program, which now moves into the public input phase. Mastin said this will include public information sessions, as well as an open meeting with the council where residents also can share their opinions.

"That way, people can weigh in when we're finalizing the draft of our policy," Mastin said.

Once the public input phase is over, Mastin said he plans to attend a camera trade show in late April where he can review the available brands and decide what model is best for Bemidji. Mastin said he expects to make the purchases sometime in May and get them into the department.

"We'll probably look at a smaller, beta group to start with in June," Mastin said. "We're hoping for full implementation in July or August."

The plan for the department is to purchase 30 cameras in total, with a cost estimate of $18,000.

For digital storage, Mastin said the department has a choice between either an on-site server at a cost of $20,000 with a five-year replacement cycle or using cloud storage for $13,000 annually.