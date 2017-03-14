But one of these four is not like the others. Davenport, Iowa; Evansville, Ind.; and Fargo, each boast of large, gleaming new medical facilities, either about to open or in progress.

The two health systems in the Twin Ports, Essentia Health and St. Luke's, regularly spend millions of dollars in construction and renovation projects. But no major new project is under way or in the works.

"I wouldn't say we're pausing right now, but we're trying to give it thoughtful consideration," said Dr. David Herman, CEO of Essentia Health. "We want to make sure that anything we design and build we're designing and building for 2025 rather than for 2020."

Essentia spent $42.5 million and $30.3 million on construction in the Twin Ports the past two years, and St. Luke's about $20 million each year, according to hospital officials.

Diving into the economic effect of health care in Duluth-Superior, here's a glimpse at somewhat similar communities for comparison. Terry Hill of the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center suggested Davenport, Evansville and Fargo among his choices. All happen to be in the midst of sizable projects.

Here's a snapshot at the hospital construction taking place in each:

• Genesis Health, already the largest employer in Scott County, Iowa, with 5,000 employees, is in the midst of a $150 million expansion of its east campus in Davenport, said spokesman Craig Cooper. It includes a seven-story "surgical tower."

• In Evansville, construction of a new medical campus downtown is in its first phase. It will become the new home of the city's branch of the Indiana University Medical School, said Greg Wathen, president of the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana. Featuring a teaching hospital, it will be a joint project of IU and two regional universities; and of Evansville's two major hospitals; and two hospitals based in smaller towns in the region. The larger hospital, Deaconess, also has a major facility going up in what's known as the Warrick Wellness Trail in part of the Evansville metro area and an additional $135 million expansion, Wathen said.

• Sanford Health, which is based in Sioux Falls, S.D., has just completed an 11-story, $494 million medical center in Fargo. When construction began in 2012, it was one of the 10 largest health care projects in the country, said Paul Richard, Sanford Health Fargo executive vice president. When the new facility opens in July, Sanford's two existing Fargo campuses will be repurposed but not closed, Richard said.

Davenport and Evansville are the hubs of larger metropolitan areas when compared to Duluth-Superior. The Fargo-Moorhead area is smaller but fast-growing — at a rate of 500 new residents per month, said Dr. David Herman, CEO of Essentia Health, which has a hospital and clinics there.

Duluth facilities

Duluth hospital administrators note that they've spent money on new facilities, too.

"Building A is a big building," said John Strange, CEO of St. Luke's, of the five-story structure at Second Street and Ninth Avenue East, which was completed in 2012. Construction cost of the original building was $27 million, with $22.5 million spent on expansion of surgical facilities in 2015.

Essentia's most recent major project in Duluth was the First Street Building, completed in 2006. At $91 million, it was one of the largest single investments in Duluth history, said Jeff Korsmo, vice president of operations and administration.

Still the Duluth medical building investments may seem to pale in comparison with those taking place elsewhere.

But Hill said he doesn't see that as necessarily a bad thing.

"The advice that's coming out of the knowledgeable consultants that I listen to is to be very cautious about bricks and mortar," he said. "I think it's a positive that the Duluth medical community hasn't expanded."

Even in the face of an aging population, fewer people are requiring hospitalization, Hill said. Instead, hospitals are devoting more of their resources toward outpatient services. "The number of people hospitalized out of a thousand ... has consistently gone down," he said. "You can almost see it on a year-to-year basis."

Both Essentia's First Street Building and St. Luke's' Building A are outpatient facilities.

Strange said Building A was designed for flexibility and to meet the demands of modern consumers.

"People want private settings," he said. "If you look at Building A, we've got 42 rooms outside of the surgery so people can have their own pre-op and post-op rooms."

Only 40 percent of St. Luke's' revenue is from inpatient care, Strange said.

Although St. Luke's, like Essentia, has built new outlying clinics within the past few years, Strange is unabashedly conservative when it comes to construction spending.

"Health care is extremely expensive for construction," he said. "So we're trying to be as judicious as possible and only build what we need to."

Korsmo hinted at where future development might come in Duluth. "There's a great opportunity downtown between here and Canal Park, but we're in the early stages of that," he said.

Health jobs booming

Whatever the differences in construction, the Twin Ports shares with the other communities as being a regional hub with a growing emphasis on health care.

Evansville is the home of major manufacturers, including a Toyota plant where Siennas, Highlanders and Sequoias are built. Yet health care and social assistance employs 19,400 people in Vanderburgh County, Wathen said, compared with just under 13,000 for manufacturing and 13,200 for retail. Over the next 10 years, more than 2,100 new jobs are expected in health care, with another 4,000 jobs needing to be replaced, Wathen said.

Health care and social assistance make up about 15 percent of the employment in Fargo-Moorhead, said James Gartin, president of the Greater Fargo-Moorhead Economic Corp. In Duluth-Superior, it's 25 percent. But healthcare is growing in a way that adds needed diversity to the Fargo-Moorhead economy, Gartin said.

"We were predominantly for many, many years an ag-based economy," he said. "Now, our diversity across sectors has become so strong that when our ag economy has been down for the last three years, our unemployment numbers ... have actually dropped every single year, and now we're at 1.9 percent."

The population growth — a net gain of 10,000 people last year — largely is because of a single factor, Gartin said.

"They're coming here, ultimately, for the health care," he said. "They can come to this market and get incredible health care services."