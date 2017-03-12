Missing Perham girl Claire Cooney found safe

Her father, Brian Cooney of Perham, hadn't seen his daughter in almost a month.

Claire was allegedly taken by Cooney's estranged wife, Miranda Cooney, and her partner Jonathan Bromen.

Claire was found at 4:30 p.m. in Tellico Plains after a store owner spotted the couple from a flyer.

Investigators couldn't be happier she will be in her father's arms by Monday.

Renee Brewer, who led the investigation, put flyers throughout towns she believed Claire may be sighted in.

"Oh, I'm so relieved. A great sense of relief," Brewer said. "I went and bought her a car seat and two stuffed animal toys. And I know I'm going to get a good night's sleep tonight if I can stop looking at her. And I'm just really thrilled because it feels like the best thing I've done as a private investigator."