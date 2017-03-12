One dies in north-central Minnesota crash

The Minnesota State Patrol received notice of the accident at 5:24 a.m. A Volkswagen Passat that was heading north on Highway 169 drifted off the right shoulder of the road, struck a driveway approach and rolled, finally coming to rest on its wheels, according to a State Patrol report.

Michael Joseph Washburn was transported to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other men sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the accident report. Tomas Charles Cuellar, 39 of LaPrairie, Minn., was transported to St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth, and Bradley Gene Doree, 48, of Hill City, was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.

The report said it is unknown who the driver of the vehicle was, whether the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts or if alcohol was a factor in the crash.