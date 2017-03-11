The crowd continued to grow at the Duluth International Airport on Saturday night, and a few near the front of the crowd saw the plane carrying the U.S. Army Reserve 312th Engineer Company land.

Seeing the plane, a girl holding a sign started repeating "Daddy!" while a mother instructed her young son to not run out to his father when he saw him. The Duluth-based unit arrived home on Saturday night after nearly a year-long deployment to Kuwait, with families learning of the homecoming only a few days ago.

Passengers of other flights waiting for their luggage started applauding when the soldiers entered through the baggage claim area to go upstairs, where their families waited. As the soldiers filed past the crowd to stand in formation before being dismissed, families began waving and cheering as they spotted their loved ones arriving.

The crowd stood quietly for a brief thank you to the families for giving their loved ones to the Army for the year. But when the order was given for the company to fall out, the crowd cheered and ran toward the soldiers.

Married only a few hours, Hermantown newlyweds Bryce and Victoria Haryu waited in their suit and wedding dress to pick up their best man and Bryce's best friend, Andrew Knight of Barnum. Bryce said it was "incredible" to have Knight arrive home on Saturday — in the middle of their wedding festivities. Their original plan was for Knight to be a part of their wedding from overseas via Skype, but his arrival home changed their plans and they were at the airport to pick him up between their wedding ceremony and reception.

"This is better," Victoria said, adding that she loves that Knight's homecoming was part of her wedding day.

Knight's family was at the wedding reception, unaware that he had arrived home — he was planning to surprise them at the reception. Bryce explained, "We decided to give up part of our special night to make it as special as we can for everybody."

Knight said he was excited to be home. He was looking forward to "hanging out with all my friends and family," he said. "I'll miss all the bonds with my military guys, that's what I'm going to miss the most."

Brad Dalbec of Wakefield, Mich., said he was "as excited as you could possibly be" to see his son Mike Dalbec arrive home. The family was practically shaking with excitement on Saturday, he explained. His son had been living in southern Minnesota for a year before deploying, so he's only seen him a few times in the past two years, he said.

"Just to be able to give him a hug is going to be a good thing for me," Brad said.

Shannon Shirkey of Wakefield said she has missed the companionship of her best friend and husband, Shawn Shirkey, during the past year. When asked what the toughest part of the past year was, she replied, "Where do we start? Trying to take care of things while he's way too far away and the time difference, and ... trying to get a hold of him (when) we're on opposite schedules completely."

The families were given a general time frame for the company coming home a few months ago. They were given the exact homecoming date just last week and then given the exact time on Saturday, explained the 312th's Family Readiness Group leader, Jennilee Anderson of Cloquet.

"It's been a very long day. We're ready. We're done. We're done," said Jennilee, whose husband Tim Anderson was deployed.

Their two children are staying with grandparents this weekend because they're planning for Tim to surprise the children at school on Monday.

When asked what she was most looking forward to, Jennilee replied, "Just having my partner back, going back to a normal life where we're all home for dinner."

The 312th did well during the yearlong deployment, Jennilee said.

"Everyone has issues, whether it's a car, whether it's a furnace, whether it's whatever, you just grin and bear it. But for the most part, I think they did well and now we're all just excited. All our soldiers are safe and sound and coming home," she said.