A bit of shiver for Shamrock Shuffle
1 / 3
2 / 3
3 / 3
Here are the top three results for the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department's annual 5k/10k Shamrock Shuffle, held on Saturday at the Sanford Center.
10K
Men's top 3
1. Eric Opheim, 42.51; 2. Erik Wheeler, 44.01; 3. Michael Meehlhause, 49.10
Women's top 3
1. Andrea Nelson, 44.45; 2. Kerrie Berg, 47.07; 3. Hannah Ettl, 51.12.
5K
Men's top 3
1. Zachary Fouquerel- Skoe, 22.07; 2. Jon Doughty, 23.59; 3. Derek Port, 25.40
Women's top 3
1. Megan Rose, 24.51; 2. Nicole Deziel, 25.46; 3. Selena Murray, 26.31.