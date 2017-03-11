Search
    A bit of shiver for Shamrock Shuffle

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:18 p.m.
    Larry Hraban, left, and Ashley Wavrin run through Library Park during the 5K in the Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday morning in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 3
    Joe Borah reaches the halfway mark during the 5K in the Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday morning in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    Runners take off from the Sanford Center for the 10K race in the Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    Here are the top three results for the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department's annual 5k/10k Shamrock Shuffle, held on Saturday at the Sanford Center.

    10K

    Men's top 3

    1. Eric Opheim, 42.51; 2. Erik Wheeler, 44.01; 3. Michael Meehlhause, 49.10

    Women's top 3

    1. Andrea Nelson, 44.45; 2. Kerrie Berg, 47.07; 3. Hannah Ettl, 51.12.

    5K

    Men's top 3

    1. Zachary Fouquerel- Skoe, 22.07; 2. Jon Doughty, 23.59; 3. Derek Port, 25.40

    Women's top 3

    1. Megan Rose, 24.51; 2. Nicole Deziel, 25.46; 3. Selena Murray, 26.31.

